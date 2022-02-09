Amazon launches season 2 of start-up mentoring programme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to provide support to emerging Indian brands and start-ups to reach customers, Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of the second season of Global Selling Propel startup accelerator.

The accelerator is designed to support early-stage start-ups in the consumer products space to launch in international markets and create global brands from India through Amazon's Global Selling programme.

The participating start-ups will get a chance to win a total equity free grant of $100,000 from Amazon as well as free AWS credits worth $10,000, Amazon said.

The programme will provide start-ups an opportunity to showcase their business propositions to partner VC firms -- Accel, DSG Consumer Partners, Fireside Ventures and Sequoia Capital India. Bollywood actor and angel investor Kunal Kapoor has joined the programme as a mentor.

Amit Agarwal, SVP - India and Emerging Markets, Amazon said, "The Global Selling Propel Accelerator is designed to provide emerging companies an opportunity to bring their business propositions to life and create globally popular brands from India."

Speaking at the launch, Agarwal said it is part of Amazon's commitment to make exports easier for businesses of all sizes and enable $10 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025.

Meghana Narayan launched Slurrp Farm on Amazon a few years ago. The start-up's focus was to cater to mothers across the world and help them feed their children nutritious food which are easy and quick to make.

"The Amazon Global Selling Propel Startup Accelerator helped us create sustainable business models which helped increase brand’s value proposition and visibility in markets across the world," she said at the launch.

Slurrp has expanded its operations to the US and UK markets globally.

The entries for the start-up accelerator will be open till March 14, 2022 and early stage start-ups in the consumer products space (raised funding in the post seed to pre-series A stage, if funded) can apply to be a part of the programme.

The entries will be evaluated by an Amazon-led panel on the basis of the business idea, scalability and strength of the business plan, business metrics in launched markets and founding team credentials, among others. Applications will be shortlisted on March 22, 2022 and inducted into the startup accelerator, Amazon said.

The programme will feature an eight week 1:1 mentorship module for the shortlisted participants.