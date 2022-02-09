Bond yield drops to 6.8 per cent as RBI cancels Rs 24,000 cr auction

Ram Sahgal By

MUMBAI: The government, sitting on a comfortable cash balance, has cancelled its Rs 24,000 crore bond auction, through RBI, which was scheduled on February 11. “On a review of the cash balance position of the government of India, it has been decided, in consultation with the government of India, to cancel the auction of all the securities scheduled to be held on February 11, 2022,” the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

The 10-year bond yield declined by 7 basis points to 6.8% Tuesday, reacting to the cancellation. Last Friday it hit a multi-year high of 6.95%. Bond yields and prices move inversely. The yield skyrocketed after the government declared its Rs 14.3 lakh crore borrowing for FY23 at the Union Budget, higher than the Rs 12 -13 lakh crore pencilled in by the market.

“Yields could fall lower if the government cancels more auctions slated through the fiscal year-end,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economist, SBI. The rise in the 10-year yield has reduced the average spread between the bond and the Clearing Corporation of India’s weighted average State Development Loan yield to 35 bps from 40-60 bps earlier, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. In the week ended February 4 too, the government at its Rs 24,000 crore auction had borrowed a far lower Rs 10,400 crore. The total borrowing in the second half is slated at Rs 5.03 lakh.

