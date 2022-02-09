STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GPSK Capital pays over Rs 1.74 crore to settle case with Sebi

The regulator observed that non-genuine trades in the segment resulted in the creation of artificial volume to the tune of over 54 per cent of the total market volume in the stock options segment.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: GPSK Capital Pvt Ltd has paid over Rs 1.74 crore to settle a case with regulator Sebi pertaining to alleged fraudulent trading in the stock options segment at the BSE.

The regulator observed that non-genuine trades in the segment resulted in the creation of artificial volume to the tune of over 54 per cent of the total market volume in the stock options segment.

Such large scale reversal of trades in stock options lead to the creation of artificial volume at the BSE.

GPSK Capital was one of the various entities which indulged in the execution of reversal trades in the segment during the investigation period.

Such trades were observed to be non-genuine in nature and created a false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of artificial volumes in stock options and therefore were alleged to be manipulative, deceptive in nature.

Pending the adjudication proceedings, the firm proposed to settle the instant proceedings initiated against it, without admitting or denying the guilt.

The high-powered advisory committee, after considering the facts and circumstances of the case, recommended that the case may be settled on the payment of the settlement amount of Rs 1,74,25,000.

"It is hereby ordered that this settlement order disposes of the aforesaid adjudication proceedings initiated against the applicant, GPSK Capital Pvt Ltd," Sebi said.

Through two separate orders, the regulator has levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on two individuals for fraudulent trading in the stock options segment at the BSE.

They have been penalised for violation of the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices norms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GPSK Capital SEBI Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp