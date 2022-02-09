STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Karbon Card raises USD 15 million in funding round led by Olive Tree

Founded in 2019 by Pei-fu Hsieh, Amit Jangir, Kartik Jain and Sunil Sinha, Karbon is an expense management platform for small businesses, enterprises, corporates and start-ups.

Published: 09th February 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | karboncard.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fintech firm Karbon Card on Wednesday announced to have USD 15 million, about Rs 112 crore, in a Series-A funding round led by Olive Tree Capital.

Harmony and AvenirGrowth Capital also participated in the funding round.

Existing investors Ramp, Mercury and Orios Venture Partners also invested, the company said in a statement.

"With the latest funding, Karbon is in the position to become the largest player in the expense management segment," the statement said.

The new round of funding for Karbon comes in less than four months of the company raising a pre-Series-A of USD 12 million in September Last year.

With the current round, the total funding raised by Karbon stands at around USD 32 million.

"We are delighted to close our Series-A because it means we now have the resources to build an even more compelling product and service to all our current and future customers.

"We now have more than 2,000 companies as happy customers and are determined to grow this by many times this year," Karbon's co-founder Amit Jangir said.

Founded in 2019 by Pei-fu Hsieh, Amit Jangir, Kartik Jain and Sunil Sinha, Karbon is an expense management platform for small businesses, enterprises, corporates and start-ups.

Karbon closed the year 2021 with a monthly GTV (gross transaction value) of USD 30 million and expects to grow the GTV to USD 200 million per month in 2022 as credit demand picks up pace, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karbon Card funding round Olive Tree Capital
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp