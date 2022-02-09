STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More women take up CEO roles in 2021

A decline in board chairs held by women, the ‘Women in the boardroom’ report revealed.

Published: 09th February 2022 08:39 AM

Women Power (Image for Representational Purpose)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Women taking up CEO roles in India has increased to 4.7% in 2021 from 3.4% in 2018, according to a Deloitte report released on Tuesday. Women now hold 17% of board seats, up 9% from 2014. At the same time, globally, 19.7% of the board seats are held by women, an increase of 2.8% since 2018 compared with 1.9% over 2016-2018.

“It is their seventh edition which reveals that women hold 17.1% of the board seats in India, and this number has increased by 9.4% from the 2014 edition — the year when the Companies Act, 2013 mandated having one woman member on every board,” the report said.

There’s, however, a decline in board chairs held by women, the ‘Women in the boardroom’ report revealed. Interestingly, Deloitte Global’s research revealed a positive correlation between appointing a female CEO and the diversity on the board.

“Globally, companies with women CEOs have significantly more women on their boards than those run by men ­— 33.5% vs. 19.4%, respectively. The statistics are similar for companies with female chairs (30.8% women on boards vs. 19.4%, respectively). The inverse is true as well — gender-diverse boards are more likely to appoint a female CEO and board chair,” it said.

The report highlights that nearly all countries have local organisations or governments committed to increasing the number of women serving on company boards.

