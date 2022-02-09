STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NABARD launches JIVA to promote natural farming under its existing watershed, wadi programmes

The JIVA programme will be implemented on a pilot basis in 25 projects across 11 states covering five agroecological zones.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

NABARD's regional office in Bhubaneswar

NABARD's regional office in Bhubaneswar. (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Wednesday launched an agroecology-based programme JIVA that will promote natural farming under its existing watershed and wadi programmes in 11 states.

"JIVA is a culmination of several projects under the watershed programme...and will be implemented on our existing completed (or near completed) watersheds and wadis in 11 states covering five agroecological zones, which are in ecologically fragile and rain-fed areas," NABARD Chairman G R Chintala said in the virtual launching event.

He said JIVA aims to ensure using the principles of agroecology long-term sustainability and transform the pre-existing social and natural capital, and nudge the farming community towards natural farming as commercial farming cannot work in these regions.

"We will invest Rs 50,000 per hectare under this programme.

The JIVA programme will be implemented on a pilot basis in 25 projects across 11 states covering five agroecological zones.

"While the best practices will be implemented on 200 hectares in each project, these 200 hectares will be a learning and proselytising platform to the whole village," he added.

For JIVA, NABARD will collaborate with national and multilateral agencies as this is a knowledge and skill-intensive programme.

NABARD will initially collaborate with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), Australia, for simple soil water monitoring technology and ICAR for research support for scientific validation of natural farming practices, Chintala said.

"After the pilot, we intend to scale up the programme to other states across our NRM (natural resource management) projects.

Under the JIVA programme, we expect outcomes in resilience to climate change, sustainability and food and nutrition security," he added.

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, who was present on the occasion, said climate change is real and it is no longer enough to think about it.

"We need to start acting on it. We need to take measures to put carbon back into the soil.

I don't know of any other technology so far that can do it, except for natural farming.

"As 86 per cent of our land holdings are held by small and marginal farmers, we need to find a replacement to the biochemical revolution to make our farming nutritional and globally competitive," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NABARD JIVA agroecology G R Chintala CSIRO
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp