PM Gati Shakti: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviews ports' efficiency initiatives 

PM Gati Shakti will help the people, farmers and fishing community and strengthen India's economy, the ports, shipping and waterways said an official statement.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday took a comprehensive review of initiatives taken by the various ports for facilitating ease of doing business (EoDB) and operational efficiency through technology (OETT) to boost growth under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, an official statement said.

Sonowal said integrated efforts which are being taken by ports and others will add speed to development works around the country.

PM Gati Shakti will help the people, farmers and fishing community and strengthen India's economy, the ports, shipping and waterways minister added.

According to the statement, Sonowal further urged the officials to put emphasis on promotion of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and skill development so that the youth of the country can be benefited.

PM Gati Shakti is driven by seven engines of growth -- roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is set to play a major role in the realisation of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the statement said.

All the senior officials assured the minister that they will move forward on the directions given by him so that the economy can be boosted and more people can get its benefits, it added.

