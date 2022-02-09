STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies over 650 points, Nifty above 17,400

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, ITC and PowerGrid were the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai ended in the positive territory.

Published: 09th February 2022 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex surged 657 points on Wednesday to reclaim the 58,000-mark following robust buying in auto, metal and banking stocks. Strong global cues also supported the domestic indices, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 657.39 points or 1.14 per cent higher at 58,465.97.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty jumped 197.05 points or 1.14 per cent to end at 17,463.80. Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 4 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Wipro, and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, ITC and PowerGrid were the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai ended in the positive territory.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.27 per cent to USD 90.73 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,967.89 crore on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp