STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 net down 8 pc to Rs 303 crore

Gross NPAs were at 3.18 per cent as against 2.44 per cent in Q3FY22. Net NPAs stood at 1. 80 per cent compared to 1.46 per cent. 

Published: 10th February 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (File Photo | PTI)

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indiabulls Housing Finance Company's profit after tax (PAT) dropped by 8 per cent to Rs 303 crore in the quarter ended in December due to slower loan growth.  It reported a PAT of Rs 329 crore in the year-ago period.

"There was an 8 per cent dip in our profitability as our loan book has come down by 13-14 per cent. As we shrink in size the profitability is expected to diminish," its deputy managing director Ashwini Kumar Hooda said. However, the lender is doing more co-lending disbursements, which is supporting its profitability," Hooda said.

"In Q3 FY22, the company disbursed retail loans of around Rs 2,800 crore. It disbursed Rs 1,573 crore through co-lending tie-ups with seven institutions. It plans to disburse Rs 18,000 crore in FY23 and Rs 24,000 crore in FY24 through co-lending," he said.

Gross NPAs were at 3.18 per cent as against 2.44 per cent in Q3FY22. Net NPAs stood at 1. 80 per cent compared to 1.46 per cent. 

Its provisions stood at 4.5 per cent of the loan book. Stage 3 provision coverage ratio was at 43 per cent of gross NPAs. Capital adequacy was at 31.2 per cent and tier 1 at 25.7 per cent. Its shares closed at Rs 206.70 apiece, up 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indiabulls Housing Finance Company PAT NPA 3Q Co-Lending
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp