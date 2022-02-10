STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Infrastructure, logistics to lead the way

To spur growth, an infrastructure plan needs to be implemented and the announcements of the Union Budget 2022-2023 brings the much-needed fillip in this direction.

Published: 10th February 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Niranjan Hiranandani
Express News Service

To spur growth, an infrastructure plan needs to be implemented and the announcements of the Union Budget 2022-2023 brings the much-needed fillip in this direction. The implementation of the PM Gati Shakti scheme will have an impact on other aligned sectors such as renewable energy and the ICT, as well as reduce the pressure of congestion in urban centers and give impetus for the growth of tourism.

Similarly, the expansion of the National Highway Network by 25,000 km in 2022-2023 is essential to fuel the growth. Other major developments such as creating efficient logistics by the railways will be the driving force for small farmers and enterprises.

The labor-intensive Indian real estate sector holds the potential to contribute to at least 15% of the GDP growth, which includes employment generation and a multiplier effect on 270 allied industries. Over Rs 60,000 crore have been allocated to provide tap water to, at least, 3.83 crore households pointing towards the betterment of ease of living standards.

While all the optimistic measures affirm fulfilling the goal of affordable housing for all, it will also bring in job creation opportunities and contribute towards a better pie of GDP. It will enable sustained growth in the economy.

Logistics and warehousing will be a new buoyant sector of the Indian economy and has been witnessing rapid growth post Covid disruptions. There is a significant growth potential for trade in general with improved logistics infrastructure. As a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, 2,000 kilometres of the rail network will be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH, which is a gift to the Indian Railways.

The announcement of four multi-modal national parks contracts, which will be awarded in FY 23, is a much-needed step for a growing economy like India. This will allow for the efficient movement of goods via various modes, lowering logistics costs and time, assisting with just-in-time inventory management, and eliminating time-consuming documentation.

Thus, the prospects of growth look greater with the Union Budget 2022-23, the announcements of packages in various sectors have put light on the path that the nation will traverse. With major announcements in sectors such as infrastructure, real estate, and logistics which are the main drivers of growth in the economy, the goal of achieving a $5-trillion economy seems closer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infrastructure Union Budget 2022 PM Gati Shakti Scheme ICT Tourism National Highway Network GDP Atmanirbhar Bharat
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp