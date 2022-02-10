STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Markets price in 20-25 bps reverse repo hike

The Feb 24 expiry Bank Nifty contract’s open positions declined by almost 6% as the contract rose 1.55%, a clear sign of short covering.

Published: 10th February 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The 12-bank Bank Nifty index rose a day ahead of the RBI’s policy meeting on fresh buying and short-covering by FIIs, said analysts, adding that the market had priced in a 20-25 bps reverse repo rate hike. A reverse repo is the rate at which RBI sucks out liquidity from the banking system. 

Higher delivery-based trades were witnessed in Axis Bank, ICICI, IndusInd, and SBI from a day ago. For example, ICICI posted a delivery volume of 59.47% (versus 55.76% on Tuesday), ICICI 56.54% (51.44%) and SBI 35.47% (19.74%). 

Furthermore, FIIs covered their outstanding bearish positions on index futures — Bank Nifty and Nifty — by 15976 contracts, resulting in the 12-constituent Bank Nifty outperforming the Nifty.  Bank Nifty ended up 1.5% at 38610.25 against the Nifty’s and Sensex’s 1.14% rise each to 17463.8 and 58466. 

The Feb 24 expiry Bank Nifty contract’s open positions declined by almost 6% as the contract rose 1.55%, a clear sign of short covering. Also, while FIIs sold a provisional Rs 893 crore worth of shares on Wednesday, DIIs purchased Rs 1,793 cr shares, causing frontline indices to rise. Investor wealth increased by Rs 2.46 lakh cr. 

“Given the huge borrowing program of the Centre in FY23, RBI could keep rates unchanged at its meet tomorrow (Feb 10),” said Vishal Wagh, research head, Bonanza Portfolio. “This is positive for Bank Nifty, whose price is discounting a 20-25 bps hike in reverse repo either within or outside of the MPC.”

The FII sales have been balanced by domestic investor inflows. Net inflows into mutual funds’ equity-oriented schemes stood at Rs 14877.77 crore, up for the 11 straight months, Amfi data showed. Debt-oriented schemes attracted net inflows of Rs 5,088 crore in January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nifty FII Repo Rate RBI Axis Bank ICICI SBI
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp