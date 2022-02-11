STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Board of TVS Supply Chain Solutions elevates R Dinesh as Executive Vice Chairman

At the recently held meeting, the board approved the appointments and announced the key positions with immediate effect.

Published: 11th February 2022

Image for representational purpose only ( Photo | Twitter, @TVSSCS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Board of TVS Supply Chain Solutions has elevated fourth generation TVS scion R Dinesh as the Executive Vice Chairman and Ravi Viswanathan as its managing director, the city-based company said on Thursday.

"These changes are in line with the company's commitment to further integrate its business globally and leverage the growing demand for value-added supply chain management services in India", a company statement said.

Viswanathan joined TVS Supply Chain Solutions as its joint managing director in February 2020 and has been working on growing the business with a specific focus on technology adoption and building the relevant network.

In his new role, he said he would continue to drive the business transformation and focus on the integration of the varied capabilities across the operating geographies of the company. Dinesh, the founder of the company, has been instrumental in driving the company's strategy and growth.

He would continue to play an active role in guiding the strategy of the company and work in guiding the mergers and acquisitions strategy. "The organisation had a grand vision and these executive appointments will help in realising the organisation's potential and help the company cement its leadership as a technology-led global supply chain player", TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Chairman S Mahalingam said.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has over the last two decades made a string of acquisitions and integrated the entities effectively, the statement added.

