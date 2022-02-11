Consumer goods sales see 10 per cent drop in January

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry has seen a decline of 10 in sales growth in January over the preceding month of December last year, according to data by retail intelligence firm Bizom.

The dip is mainly driven by the lower number of active kirana stores through the month, says the company that captures transactions from over 75 lakh stores across India. The active kirana outlet growth witnessed a 5.3% fall during the month, while the monthly sales per active kirana dropped 5% month-on-month (MoM).

Lower stocking is also on account of kiranas focussing on key stock keeping units (SKUs) and product availability remaining consistent right through this third wave. From a regional point of view, the data by Bizom suggests that West Bengal has seen the highest MoM growth in sales at 31.2%. Maharashtra has shown flat sales at 0.4%, while the southern states of Andhra Pradesh (-10.5%), Telangana (-6.0%) and Karnataka (-10.8%) have all shown a decline. Uttar Pradesh has also shown a marginal dip of 1.7% in January over December.