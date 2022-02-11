STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EVC global seeking angel funding to install 10,000 electric vehicle charging stations

Sensing opportunity in the electric charging station, other startups have also announced their plans to install EV charging stations.

Published: 11th February 2022 01:48 PM

Electric Vehicles

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: EVC Global, which currently offers location and mapping service of electric charging stations operators across the country on its app, is seeking angel funding to install 10,000 such stations by 2022, a company official said.

Delhi-based startup ElectriVa will also install and operate 100 electric vehicle charging stations in the national capital.

"We are seeking angel funding of USD 1 million to begin the journey with fast DC charging stations for quick fuelling service for the vehicles," EVC Global Founder Mohammed Afaq Khan told PTI.

"The target of one lakh EV chargers by 2028.

EV global rapid chargers are most dynamic and have advanced features and are the most suitable for Indian weather and conditions," he said.

India's commercial EV revolution is evident as there will be around 20 lakh EVs on the road and to charge them we require at least 4 lakh chargers in India by 2028, according to estimates.

EVC Global said it has about 34,000 EV charging stations listed on its app and will show stations within a radius of 20 km from one's position on a live basis.

A DC fast charging station costs about Rs 6 lakh a unit and will reduce the charge time by multiple times than normal chargers.

