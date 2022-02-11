STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Growing revenues will lower fiscal deficit: Revenue Secretary

"The fiscal deficit at present is 6.9 per cent of the GDP. The target for 2025-26 is to bring down to 4.5 per cent."

Published: 11th February 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj (Photo | ANI)

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Union Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday said that the country's fiscal deficit will come down once revenues start to grow.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), Bajaj said that the government had adopted a loose fiscal policy on the backdrop of increased capital expenditure.

"The fiscal deficit at present is 6.9 per cent of the GDP. The target for 2025-26 is to bring down to 4.5 per cent. If we continue to grow our revenues, the fiscal deficit can come down by 0.1 or 0.2 per cent", he said.

Next year, the targeted fiscal deficit is 6.4 per cent, Bajaj said, adding that the government had the opportunity to lower it further. "But increased capital expenditure by almost 35 per cent had forced us to keep the fiscal level at that level", he added.

ALSO READ: Demand from capital spending depts prompts revision of fiscal deficit target

The Revenue Secretary said since last year, the Centre had started giving money to the states for making capital expenditure. "Unless this is done, the last mile infrastructure will not take place," Bajaj added.

"The intention of the government is to keep the GDP growing. Then only income and revenues will be better", he stated.

On the taxation part, he said the emphasis was on maintaining stability so very little tinkering was done. On the direct taxes, he said 55 per cent of the revenue on this count was coming from transactions based on TDS. Bajaj said increased capital expenditure will lead to increased consumption and spending.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tarun Bajaj Union Revenue Secretary Fiscal deficit revenue Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry capital expenditure GDP taxation TDS
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp