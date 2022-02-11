Interim report on governance process in BharatPe in few weeks: CEO Suhail Sameer
Its investors include Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadfast Capital, Coatue Management, Ribbit Capital and others.
Published: 11th February 2022 11:08 AM | Last Updated: 11th February 2022 11:08 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: An interim report on the review of the governance process in BharatPe is expected in the next couple of weeks, CEO Suhail Sameer told employees in a letter.
"BharatPe has a huge amount of cash in banks and existing investors continue to back the company. The firm does not need to raise capital in the foreseeable future," Sameer said in the letter.