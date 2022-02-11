STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zomato’s Q3 loss narrows to Rs 63.2 crore; Revenue jumps 82 per cent to hit Rs 1,112 crore

Zomato posted a net loss of Rs 429 crore in the September-ended quarter.

Published: 11th February 2022 08:19 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday reported a loss of Rs 63.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The internet company had posted a loss of Rs 352.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Zomato had posted a net loss of Rs 429 crore in the September-ended quarter. The company’s revenue from operations was at Rs 1,112 crore in Q3FY22, up 82.47% against Rs 609.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. The same grew by 9% quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). 

Zomato said that its customer delivery charges declined by 22%. “This was driven by Rs 7.5 per order reduction in customer delivery charges in Q3FY22 as compared to Q2FY22,” the company said.  Zomato’s adjusted revenue grew by 78% to Rs 1,420 crore. Adjusted revenue is the sum of revenue from operations (from all businesses) and customer delivery charges in food delivery business. On a sequential basis, it was flat. 

Zomato’s gross order value (GOV) grew by 84.5% YoY and 1.7% QoQ to Rs 5,500 crore in Q3 FY22.  “We believe that the weak QoQ growth in GOV was primarily due to reduction in customer delivery charges, in addition to a soft impact of post-Covid reopening (including some shift from delivery to dining out),” Zomato said.  Gross Order Value is defined as the total monetary value of all food delivery orders placed online on Zomato in India including taxes, customer delivery charges.

