LIC investment value in shares jumps in FY22 

Published: 13th February 2022 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LIC building in Chennai (File Photo| PTI)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI: LIC has invested its funds across asset classes but its highest investments are in central government securities, followed by equities and state government paper in the current fiscal (FY22). 

For instance , the carrying value of its investments In central government G-secs stood  at Rs 14.8 lakh crore or 37.45% of its total investments, in the first half of FY22 . This compares to Rs 13.9 lakh crore in FY21.

ALSO READ: Govt files draft papers with SEBI for LIC IPO, likely to raise up to Rs 63,000 crore from 5 per cent stake sale

In equities , the carrying value in H1 was Rs 9.8 lakh crore or 24.77% of its total investments up from Rs 7.97 lakh crore in FY 21. Total investments in domestic and international markets stood at Rs 39.55 lakh crore in H1 of which domestic investments accounted for 99.86% and international investments were 0.14%. This standalone data was in the draft IPO papers filed with Sebi on Sunday. 

