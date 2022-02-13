LIC has no plans for any pre-IPO placement of equity shares

By Express News Service

The Life Insurance Corporation, which filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offer on Sunday, does not plan any pre-IPO placement of equity shares.

It has been a practice among IPO-bound companies to go for sale of a large chunk of shares prior to opening of IPO subscription. While the purchasers get the shares in a discount, the issuer offset the risk of a not-so-successful IPO.

According to the draft IPO paper, not less than 35% of the shares will be available for allocation to retail investors, and a minimum of 15% would be allocated to non-institutional investors.

Of the portion reserved for Qualified institutional bidders (QIB), 60% would be allocated to anchor investors, of which one-third shall be reserved for domestic mutual funds.

In the event of under-subscription, or non-allotment in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the Net QIB Portion.

Further, 5% of the Net QIB Portion will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis only to Mutual Funds, and spill-over from the remainder of the Net QIB Portion will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIBs (other than Anchor Investors), including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price.