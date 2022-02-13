STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LIC has no plans for any pre-IPO placement of equity shares

According to the draft IPO paper, not less than 35% of the shares will be available for allocation to retail investors, and a minimum of 15% would be allocated to non-institutional investors.

Published: 13th February 2022 11:10 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LIC building in Chennai (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

The Life Insurance Corporation, which filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offer on Sunday, does not plan any pre-IPO placement of equity shares.

It has been a practice among IPO-bound companies to go for sale of a large chunk of shares prior to opening of IPO subscription. While the purchasers get the shares in a discount, the issuer offset the risk of a not-so-successful IPO.

According to the draft IPO paper, not less than 35% of the shares will be available for allocation to retail investors, and a minimum of 15% would be allocated to non-institutional investors.

Of the portion reserved for Qualified institutional bidders (QIB), 60% would be allocated to anchor investors, of which one-third shall be reserved for domestic mutual funds.

In the event of under-subscription, or non-allotment in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the Net QIB Portion.

Further, 5% of the Net QIB Portion will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis only to Mutual Funds, and spill-over from the remainder of the Net QIB Portion will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIBs (other than Anchor Investors), including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price.

