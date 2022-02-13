STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Market cap of nine of top 10 most valued companies erodes by over Rs 1 lakh crore; TCS biggest drag 

Reliance Industries Limited, the most valued firm by market valuation, emerged as the only gainer from the top-10 pack.

Published: 13th February 2022 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks

Image for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nine of the 10 most valued companies together lost Rs 1,03,532.08 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the worst loser.

The 30-share BSE benchmark last week declined 491.90 points or 0.83 per cent.

Reliance Industries Limited, the most valued firm by market valuation, emerged as the only gainer from the top-10 pack.

Its valuation rose by Rs 30,474.79 crore to Rs 16,07,857.69 crore.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled Rs 44,037.2 crore to reach Rs 13,67,021.43 crore.

HDFC's market capitalisation (mcap) tanked Rs 13,772.72 crore to Rs 4,39,459.25 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited eroded by Rs 11,818.45 crore to Rs 5,30,443.72 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 9,574.95 crore to Rs 5,49,434.46 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 8,987.52 crore to reach Rs 4,22,938.56 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 8,386.79 crore to Rs 7,23,790.27 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation declined by Rs 3,157.91 crore to Rs 3,92,377.89 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 2,993.33 crore to Rs 8,41,929.20 crore.

The valuation of the State Bank of India diminished by Rs 803.21 crore to Rs 4,72,379.69 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd continued to rule the top-10 chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS Market cap top 10 Stock market news Reliance Bajaj finance HUL Hindustan Unilever
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp