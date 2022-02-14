Build portfolio by keeping noise out

PV Subramanyam By

Express News Service

To build a good portfolio and a good life, one very important thing to do in life is to make sure that you keep the NOISE out of your life. Remember there were so many people who were tweeting the state-wise and country-wise data of Covid? The number of people impacted, admitted, dead, etc. just a few months ago? Go and scratch your memory, and the probability of you remembering the numbers is close to zero.

Anything which you put into your head and do not use it beyond 30 seconds is NOISE. You really do not need it. Now go and try to remember what an expert said about the Equity market last week, or last month. Good chance that you will not be able to remember what that ‘expert’ said.

Some of my best times were the ones that I spent in Ladakh, Spiti valley, and some other parts that had no connectivity. I used to have FOMO about what was happening in the world - especially in the equity markets. I realised that the world (and markets) were happily getting by without me, and my portfolio too was getting along fine without me doing anything.

Now I realised that in a day we hear far more noise than useful information! Reading about rapes, murders, corruption actually makes it worse - I have no clue how we will be better off reading about such negative news about the depraved people in society. Similarly, in your portfolio too, knowing “when interest rates go up, bond prices will go down” or “when interest rates go up equity prices could go down” is knowledge, but to use it, you need to know when interest rates will go up (or go down). As long as you do not know which way interest rates are going to move, how will you use this ‘knowledge’ beats me. No expert predicted the Banking crisis. Noise does not really help - which means keeping it out can be very helpful.

You will be calmer, and you would have saved a lot of heart burn, saved time reading and worrying or tweeting about such ‘events’ and not had even missed one bit of useful information. This calmness allows you to do a lot of other things - like learning Veda/Geeta chanting, writing, doing Yoga .the list is endless and all this help you in calming down. A calm mind can handle most of life’s problems better - far better - than a mind agitated by events which you do not remember after 24 hours!

I keep noise out by unsubscribing from most Social media channels - and sticking just to my area of work. For my YouTube videos I need to be on Social media - but one can do that easily while keeping away the noise that they do not need. Try staying away from Noise for 15 days and see if you can detoxify. Reading good books without any interruption is a skill many of us seem to have lost. Let us try and get it back.

PV subramanyam

writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C 40 a day’