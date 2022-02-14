Gateway Terminals India to invest USD 115 million for infrastructure development 

By PTI

MUMBAI: APM Terminals Mumbai also known as Gateway Terminals India (GTI) will invest USD 115 million (around Rs 870 crore) for infrastructure development, in a bid to increase its container handling capacity.

A joint venture between APM Terminals and Container Corporation of India (Concor) operating at Nhava Sheva, GTI, includes a berth line of 2,336 feet and 128 acres of yard space.

"The investment (USD 115-million) will allow us to cater to the larger vessels safely and efficiently at our terminal. This in turn will assist our customers to drive operational efficiency towards Indian trade," said Girish Aggarwal, COO, GTI. The terminal's initiative is a step forward in supporting the government's initiative to improve 'Ease of Doing Business', added Aggarwal.

ALSO READ | Infrastructure, logistics to lead the way

GTI is equipped with modern service equipment such as 10 twin-lifting quay cranes, 40 rubber-tire gantry cranes, and three rail-mounted quay cranes.

The company said it is investing in Ship-to-Shore (StS) and Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes, adding that the investment is aimed at enabling GTI to accommodate changing customer needs for larger vessel capability. With this investment, the container handling capacity of GTI will increase by 10 per cent to 2.18 million TEUs, GTI said.