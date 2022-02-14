STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gateway Terminals India to invest USD 115 million for infrastructure development 

A joint venture between APM Terminals and Container Corporation of India (Concor) operating at Nhava Sheva, GTI, includes a berth line of 2,336 feet and 128 acres of yard space.

Odisha has 2500 acre of industry-ready plots near Paradip port, home to a large crude oil refinery facility of IOCL, for investors intending to set up petrochemical units.

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

MUMBAI: APM Terminals Mumbai also known as Gateway Terminals India (GTI) will invest USD 115 million (around Rs 870 crore) for infrastructure development, in a bid to increase its container handling capacity.

"The investment (USD 115-million) will allow us to cater to the larger vessels safely and efficiently at our terminal. This in turn will assist our customers to drive operational efficiency towards Indian trade," said Girish Aggarwal, COO, GTI. The terminal's initiative is a step forward in supporting the government's initiative to improve 'Ease of Doing Business', added Aggarwal.

GTI is equipped with modern service equipment such as 10 twin-lifting quay cranes, 40 rubber-tire gantry cranes, and three rail-mounted quay cranes.

The company said it is investing in Ship-to-Shore (StS) and Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes, adding that the investment is aimed at enabling GTI to accommodate changing customer needs for larger vessel capability. With this investment, the container handling capacity of GTI will increase by 10 per cent to 2.18 million TEUs, GTI said.

