STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold prices climbs Rs 478; silver jumps Rs 932 

The Indian rupee declined 23 paise to settle at 75.59 against the US dollar on Monday. Silver zoomed by Rs 932 to Rs 63,827 per kg, from Rs 62,895 per kg in the previous trade.

Published: 14th February 2022 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Gold

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices in the national capital on Monday rallied Rs 478 to Rs 49,519 per 10 grams, reflecting overnight gains in international precious metal prices and sharp rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 49,041 per 10 grams.

The Indian rupee declined 23 paise to settle at 75.59 against the US dollar on Monday. Silver zoomed by Rs 932 to Rs 63,827 per kg, from Rs 62,895 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi rallied by Rs 478 reflecting overnight gains in COMEX gold prices and sharp rupee depreciation," Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,857 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.02 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded marginal down with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading near USD 1,857 per ounce on Monday," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold Silver Indian rupee Prices
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp