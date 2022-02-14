How global events influence your money

Rajas Kelkar By

In an interconnected world, scarcity or surplus travel swiftly. Your money cannot escape troubles when other parts of the world are hit by inflation or recession. The consumer price inflation in America, the world’s largest economy, rose to the highest level since 1982 in January 2022. The trouble is not with the inflation so much. The US interest rates are at record lows despite soaring consumer prices. America has yet to begin raising interest rates.

The easy money credit policy of the US Federal Reserve to tackle any financial crisis has now served the purpose and needs to be wound up. The US 10-year bond yield is at the highest level in two years. That is an indicator. If the US consumer prices do not cool off, that may force the US Federal Reserve to take steps swiftly. While the US Federal Reserve has warned of at least four rate hikes in 2022 and another four in 2023, many market pundits believe there could be more. If US interest rates rise sharply, it could put the world economy in a tizzy. As the money supply gets tightened in America to fight inflation, institutional investors are likely to pull out of risky assets worldwide. That happened in 2013 and hurt Indian stock markets badly.

The other trouble is that oil prices show no signs of cooling off. With the geopolitical tensions simmering on the Russia-Ukraine border, they are unlikely to do so soon. The tension between the two countries has already caused global food grain prices to rise. Russia and Ukraine play a significant role in the worldwide market for food grains like wheat.

For global inflation to ease, there is also a need for trade relations between powerful nations to improve. US and China, the two biggest economies globally, have been at loggerheads with each other for many months now. While the US leads the world’s consumers, China is the world’s factory. The stormy relationship between the two biggest trading partners means the supply side shocks could continue to hurt businesses across the globe. Chip shortages are hurting businesses from electronics to automobiles and consumer durables.

Uday Kotak, chairman of the Kotak Mahindra Bank, tweeted last week about America’s rising inflation and near-zero interest rates. “In 2013, India paid the price for its ‘taper tantrum’. When the US sneezes, the world catches a cold. Not this time, please, Mr. USA,” he said. Indian stock markets went into a tailspin when the US began to tighten the monetary policy in 2013.

Last Friday, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das called emerging economies like India vulnerable to de-stabilising global spillovers. However, he promised to insulate the economy from such shocks. The RBI MPC left key borrowing rates in India unchanged. The committee expects inflation pressures to cool off in domestic food prices but continues to be concerned about rising energy prices-India imports over 80% of the energy needs.

Interest rates in India are stable for now. That means your savings accounts would continue to give you a lower return than the inflation rate. At the same time, stock markets are likely to remain volatile. Foreign portfolio investors have pulled out over $6 billion in 2022 from Indian equities so far. They could pull out more money as they own over $600 worth of Indian equities. Indian mutual funds continue to see flows from retail investors in India. The presence of local institutional investors negates the impact of a foreign investor selloff. If share prices fall sharply, mutual funds and insurance companies in India usually strike bargains at low levels.

You need to ensure that you do not panic when share prices fall. You must continue to stay invested in equity assets and keep some cash to buy more whenever they fall sharply. Companies do not stop doing business because foreign investors sell for a month or two. Most analysts expect Indian companies to report better profit growth over the next two years. Foreigners would sell Indian equities for reasons other than the profits of Indian companies. That could be an opportunity more than a threat.

