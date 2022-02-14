India Inc offers to buy back shares worth Rs 30,576 crore in 2022

Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Listed companies have offered to buy back shares worth Rs 30,576.37 crore in the fiscal year so far (FY22), which stacks up reasonably well with the preceding years’ figures since the buyback tax was extended from unlisted to listed companies in FY20.

“Buybacks are turning out to be a good means for companies sitting on surplus cash to reward their shareholders besides increasing their financial ratios or the promoter holding,” said Sunil Pachisia, head of institutional sales at Pratibhuti Vinihit.

“Buyback tax is chargeable to the company distributing the cash and not the shareholder, making it attractive for shareholders to tender.”

As per Pachisia , FY22’s buybacks proposed at Rs 30,576.37 crore so far, while lower than the preceding fiscal year’s Rs 39,300 crore exceed the Rs 20,000 crore companies offered to buy back in FY20.

Of the buybacks proposed this fiscal year, tech giant TCS’s tender offer itself accounts for almost three-fifths of the total amount proposed to be repurchased from shareholders.

The company has fixed the record date at February 23 to determine those eligible for the buyback.

Tech No 2 player Infosys’ offer size of Rs 9,200 crore through the stock exchange under the open market route accounts for 30% of the total buyback proposed for FY22.

Together the two tech giants account for 89% of the total buybacks being done by companies this fiscal, said Pachisia.

Other offers include MOIL’s Rs 693.77 crore buyback, Ajanta Pharma’s Rs 285.6 crore repurchase, sugar producer Balrampur Chini’s Rs 215.25 crore buyback and NIIT’s Rs 237 crore offer. Emami has also announced it would buyback shares worth Rs 162 crore from the open market this month.

One of the reasons for the increase in buybacks since FY20 is that a listed company pays buyback tax of 20% on the difference between the market price and issue price (distributed income) while the shareholder bears no tax liability under the tender route, said financial consultant Amol Joshi.

When distributing dividends, on the other hand, companies are exempt, while the shareholders pay income tax on the same.