Bloodbath at Dalal Street: Crores wiped out as market crashes

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Monday’s bloodbath at D-Street wiped out a whopping Rs 8.48 lakh crore worth of investor wealth with frontline indices Nifty and Sensex tanking 3% each. The Nifty ended down 531.95 points at 16,842.8 while the Sensex fell 1,747 points to close at 56,405.84, spooked by global inflationary fears and Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 4,254 crore while domestic institutional investors purchased a provisional Rs 2,170 crore of shares, enabling the indices to close just off the day’s lows. Banks underperformed with the 12-share Bank Nifty index tanking 4.18% at 36,908.55. HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank fell between 4.5% and 5.5%.

Tata Steel, down 5.5% at `1,185.9 apiece, was among the heavyweight metal losers. The stress was evident with 49 of the Nifty stocks closing in the red with TCS being the lone stock to have ended in the green.

The India Vix, which reflects trader expectations of volatility, rose by an alarming 23% to 22.98, indicating further uncertainty in the days ahead.

“The volatility is a reflection of the inflationary stress in the US where interest rate is quoting at 2% when consumer prices are rising at 7.5%,” said Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“The rate is bound to rise and that will affect flows into EMs (emerging markets). But one silver lining is the improvement in corporate profitability in India, which should hold us in good stead, going forward. For this year, though, the market could move 10% plus or minus from here,” added Agarwal.

Rohit Srivastava, founder, IndiaCharts, expects support for the Nifty to kick in at 16,750 and for the Bank Nifty at 36,234. If these levels break, the next support kicks in at 16,500 and 35,800 for Bank Nifty, weekly options expiring on February 17 show.

The Dow Jones opened with a cut of one percent at the time of going to press while Germany’s Dax traded down 2.5% and the French CAC was lower 2.9%.

FIIs have sold shares worth $9.6 billion in the fiscal year through February 11, shows NSDL data. In contrast, they purchased $37 billion worth of stock in FY21.

