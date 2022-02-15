Oriplast brings safe water, reliable strategies to your home

By Express News Service

The importance of clean water and air was made clear after the pandemic hit us all. People are now more aware about the necessities to stay safe and healthy. Health experts believe that the major source of diseases is contaminated water.



Kolkata-based firm Oriplast brings home a new technology using raw materials that can filter out the tainted particles from the water. Oriplast’s CEO HV Agarwal informed the media on how their company is armed to provide protection from water-borne diseases.



Oriplast has been making the safest PP and PVC bathroom fittings product by using top quality resources.

Established in 1965, Oriplast is considered as a major brand of PVC plumbing products. Oriplast manufactures a wide variety of uPVC, cPVC, SWR, pipes meeting the requirements of national and international quality standards.