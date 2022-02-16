STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Future Retail Ltd can seek HC nod on case in National Company Law Tribunal

Future and Amazon have been entangled in a tussle over the sale of Future’s retail assets to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd.

Published: 16th February 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Future Retail Ltd (FRL) to approach the Delhi High Court seeking a nod to resume proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on its merger with Reliance Group.

This comes after earlier this month the apex court had reserved orders on FRL’s plea on whether NCLT proceedings in connection with its deal with Reliance can continue and if it could be allowed to go ahead with the steps of the scheme.

The Supreme Court last week had also rejected US e-commerce giant’s request to file a written submission in the matter. Granting liberty to the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group to puruse NCLT proceedings before the high court, a bench led by Justice NV Ramana said the high court can grant appropriate orders uninfluenced by any observations of the Supreme Court.

Future and Amazon have been entangled in a tussle over the sale of Future’s retail assets to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. The high court has listed for hearing on February 24 a batch of pleas concerning the ongoing tussle between Amazon and Future Group over Future Retail’s `24,731-cr merger deal with Reliance Retail. The deal is being opposed by Amazon which argues that FRL violated their contract.

NCLAT on Monday adjourned till Feb 25 the hearing on Amazon’s plea seeking a stay on the CCI’s order, which had suspended the 2019 approval for the company’s deal to acquire a 49% stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Future Retail Ltd National Company Law Tribunal Reliance Group Amazon
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp