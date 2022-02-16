STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MG eXpert, AR-powered platform for digital car exploration launched in India

MG Motor India on Wednesday launched its digital car exploration platform, bringing together both audio and visual content to deliver seamless product exploration.

MG Motor’s Hector ( File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India on Wednesday launched its digital car exploration platform, MG eXpert which offers customers product discovery and assisted purchase experience online.

Using human intervention and augmented reality (AR) technology, MG eXpert brings a full range of flexible and convenient interactions for a holistic purchase experience to customers across multiple touchpoints from the comfort of their homes, the company said.

MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said, in the last two years there has been a change in consumer behaviour with flexibility and the need to have the convenience of doing things at their own time getting priority, along with their mindset leaning more towards e-commerce.

"We also felt that technology has evolved to such a large extent that we should be able to challenge ourselves as to what we can bring to the customer, from a perspective purely of how a customer can interact with our product," Gupta told PTI on the idea behind bringing MG eXpert.

Through this platform, he said besides having a virtual look at the car, customers can get key aspects of a car-buying journey such as on-road price, expected delivery date, variant comparison, thus effectively bringing the dealership experience home.

"Moreover, customers can book a test drive at their nearest dealership," he added. "It (MG eXpert) is now ready to go to the market and then eventually in a few weeks from now we will be taking it full pan-India 24/7," Gupta said.

Based on the experience manager tool of Eccentric Engine, MG eXpert brings together both audio and visual content to deliver a seamless product exploration, bridging the gap between virtual and face-to-face interaction.

"Our new experience manager will provide immense opportunities to our partner MG Motor and their dealership partners to create unparalleled engagement with their customers by changing the very nature of interactions," Eccentric Engine Co-founder and CEO Varun Shah said.

