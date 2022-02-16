STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI becomes net seller of US dollar in Dec; sells USD 2.92 billion

In the reporting month, the RBI bought USD 7.475 billion and sold USD 10.392 billion in the spot market, the RBI Bulletin for February 2022 released on Wednesday showed.

Published: 16th February 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo)

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned net seller of the US currency in December 2021 after it sold USD 2.917 billion on a net basis in the spot market.

In the reporting month, the RBI bought USD 7.475 billion and sold USD 10.392 billion in the spot market, the RBI Bulletin for February 2022 released on Wednesday showed.

In November 2021, the RBI had purchased USD 8.489 billion from the spot market and sold a similar amount in the market.

In December 2020, the central bank had net purchased USD 3.991 billion of the US currency from the spot market.

During the FY2020-21, the central bank had net purchased USD 68.315 billion from the spot market.

It had bought USD 162.479 billion from the spot market and sold USD 94.164 billion during the financial year 2020-21, the data showed.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of December 2021 was USD 49.106 billion, the same as in the previous month, the data showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI USD Dollar Net Seller Market
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp