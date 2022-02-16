RBI becomes net seller of US dollar in Dec; sells USD 2.92 billion

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned net seller of the US currency in December 2021 after it sold USD 2.917 billion on a net basis in the spot market.

In the reporting month, the RBI bought USD 7.475 billion and sold USD 10.392 billion in the spot market, the RBI Bulletin for February 2022 released on Wednesday showed.

In November 2021, the RBI had purchased USD 8.489 billion from the spot market and sold a similar amount in the market.

In December 2020, the central bank had net purchased USD 3.991 billion of the US currency from the spot market.

During the FY2020-21, the central bank had net purchased USD 68.315 billion from the spot market.

It had bought USD 162.479 billion from the spot market and sold USD 94.164 billion during the financial year 2020-21, the data showed.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of December 2021 was USD 49.106 billion, the same as in the previous month, the data showed.