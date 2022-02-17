STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon, Visa resolve prolonged credit-card dispute; agree on worldwide payment without additional fees

The companies also agreed to collaborate on product and technology initiatives for innovative payment experiences, Visa said in an email.

Published: 17th February 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Amazon (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Visa Inc.and Amazon.com Inc.announced an agreement on Thursday that allows customers to use Visa cards on Amazon sites worldwide without additional fees.

The companies also agreed to collaborate on product and technology initiatives for innovative payment experiences,Visa said in an email.

Credit card fees have been a growing source of tension between Amazon and Visa.

Last year, Amazon started charging customers in Australia and Singapore who use Visa credit cards a 0.5 per cent surcharge.

Under the agreement, Amazon's amazon.co.uk site in Britain will no longer turn off Visa credit cards. Customers in Australia and Singapore will no longer pay the surcharge for using Visa.

Last month, Amazon's British website backed away from plans to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom, saying the two sides were talking.

Amazon had announced the move in November, blaming the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.

Any credit card transaction involves various fees, such as an interchange fee that the shopper's bank pays to the retailer's bank and other costs like service and technology charges.

It wasn't clear which fee was the focus of the UK dispute.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visa Inc. Amazon.com Credit-card
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp