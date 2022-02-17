STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BSE Ebix signs insurance broker agreement with LIC, join for distribution of insurance products 

Under this agreement, BSE Ebix will offer their clients insurance products offered by LIC such as Life and Health, using its omni-channel digital presence, the exchange said in a statement.

Published: 17th February 2022 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Life Insurance Corporation (Photo | EPS)

Life Insurance Corporation (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BSE Ebix Insurance Broking, a joint venture of BSE and Ebix Fincorp Exchange Pte Ltd, on Thursday announced signing of an insurance broker agreement for the distribution of Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) products on its platform.

Under this agreement, BSE Ebix will offer their clients insurance products offered by LIC such as Life and Health, using its omni-channel digital presence, the exchange said in a statement.

This partnership aims at offering customer centric solutions backed by technological innovations and best in class services.

"Our partnership with LIC not only aims at providing relevant insurance products but will also provide best-in-class services to their customers through our unique digital initiatives," Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO at BSE, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE Ebix BSE Ebix Insurance Broking Life Insurance Corporation LIC
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp