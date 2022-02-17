STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Did not expect this from Manmohan Singh: Nirmala Sitharaman

'I have great regards for you (Singh). I did not expect this from you,' Sitharaman said.

Published: 17th February 2022 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting back at former prime minister Manmohan Singh for his criticism of the Modi government's handling of economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said he is more remembered for having brought India to "fragile five" and rampant inflation during his term.

"I have great regards for you (Singh). I did not expect this from you," Sitharaman said, wondering if he is suddenly speaking about economy because of "electoral consideration" of the Punjab assembly polls.

She also referred to recent revelations about former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna having taken guidance of a 'Himalayan Yogi' in running the country's biggest stock exchange and said Singh was not even aware how the bourse was being run for so long when he was in power.

She compared data on export, FDI and inflation during the Modi government with the Singh's dispensation to claim that economic indicators are much better now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manmohan Singh Nirmala Sitharaman Narendra Modi
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp