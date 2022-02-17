Did not expect this from Manmohan Singh: Nirmala Sitharaman

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting back at former prime minister Manmohan Singh for his criticism of the Modi government's handling of economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said he is more remembered for having brought India to "fragile five" and rampant inflation during his term.

"I have great regards for you (Singh). I did not expect this from you," Sitharaman said, wondering if he is suddenly speaking about economy because of "electoral consideration" of the Punjab assembly polls.

She also referred to recent revelations about former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna having taken guidance of a 'Himalayan Yogi' in running the country's biggest stock exchange and said Singh was not even aware how the bourse was being run for so long when he was in power.

She compared data on export, FDI and inflation during the Modi government with the Singh's dispensation to claim that economic indicators are much better now.