STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Punjab & Sind bank gets Board nod to raise equity capital of Rs 4,600 cr by issuing shares to government

The decision was taken at the board meeting held on February 17, 2022, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 17th February 2022 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) on Thursday said its board has given approval to raise equity capital worth Rs 4,600 crore by issuing preference shares to the government.

The decision was taken at the board meeting held on February 17, 2022, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors has approved to offer, issue, create and allot equity shares up to Rs 4,600 crore to the government by way of preferential issue of equity shares, the bank said.

The Delhi-headquartered lender had posted a record net profit of Rs 301 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

There was a net loss of Rs 2,376 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank were trading at Rs 16.70 apiece on BSE, up by 1.83 per cent from the previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab & Sind Bank PSB Equity capital Shares
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp