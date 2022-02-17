STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reliance Industries lists existing foreign currency bonds worth over USD 7 bln on India INX

The securities include the USD 4 billion worth jumbo bonds raised in January 2022, which was termed as the largest ever foreign currency bond issuance by an Indian entity.

Published: 17th February 2022 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).(Photo | www.ril.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has listed its existing foreign currency bonds aggregating over USD 7 billion on India INX, making it the largest such listing by a private entity in India INX and GIFT IFSC.

The latest listing will give confidence to various other corporates to follow, V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO of India INX, said in a statement on Thursday.

Currently, the total bond listings on the exchange are at over USD 41 billion, he added.

"We are delighted to list our existing foreign currency bonds, including the recent landmark USD 4 billion jumbo bond issuance, at the India INX," Srikanth Venkatachari, Joint Chief Financial Officer of RIL, said.

"The listing framework and the seamless process is comparable with what is offered at any global financial centre.

We look forward to a long-term association with India INX," he added.

