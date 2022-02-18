Jio loses 12.9 million users in Dec 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India lost around 12.8 million mobile users in Dec 2021 as per the data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday. Among them, Mukesh Ambani led-Reliance Jio lost 12.9 million 4G subscribers and cash-strapped Vodafone Idea lost 1.61 million users during the period.

Surprisingly, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) turned out to be the biggest gainer by adding 1.1 million new subscribers during the month of December 2021. Bharti Airtel gained 0.47 million new subscribers in the same period. The decline in the users was expected in December as all three private telcos had hiked their prepaid tariff in the last week of November.

The trend showcases that telecom operators succeeded in cleaning up their inactive and low-paying customers, which will improve their Average Revenue Per Users (ARPU) in future. Also, many low paying subscribers in Jio, Vi, and Airtel might have shifted to BSNL.

The companies suffered most in the rural areas as Jio lost nearly 6 million users, Bharti Airtel 1.18 million and Vodafone Idea lost 1.18 million users in rural areas. However, Reliance Jio still dominates the telecom market with 36% followed by Bharti Airtel with 30.81%, Vodafone Idea with 23%, BSNL and MTNL with 9.90% and 0.28%, respectively. In terms of active users, Airtel leads the category with 98.01% of its user base being active followed by Reliance Jio with 87.64% and Vodafone Idea with 86.42%. Overall, Jio with 364.34 users has the maximum active users.

A total of 8.54 million requests were received for Mobile Number Portability (MNP).