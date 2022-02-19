STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Brokerage firms keen to attract LIC policyholders

The most keenly-awaited IPO of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has garnered considerable interest from brokerage firms, investors as well as policyholders.

Published: 19th February 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Life Insurance Corporation (Photo | EPS)

Life Insurance Corporation (Photo | EPS)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The most keenly-awaited IPO of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has garnered considerable interest from brokerage firms, investors as well as policyholders. Investment platforms and brokerages are cashing in on this huge interest as LIC has reserved 35% of the shares for retail investors, while up to 10% of shares on offer would be reserved for policyholders. 

Brokerage firm Upstox said India had a record year for IPOs last year and LIC’s debut would only add to that momentum. “This IPO is beneficial to both the Indian financial markets and the country’s economic growth,” said Puneet Maheshwari, Director, Upstox.

Also, this IPO might bring in first-time investors, which could lead to opening of more demat accounts. Upstox has created an ‘insurance holder category’ on the platform, and is also strengthening its infrastructure to keep up with increased customer demand. “We are also developing a comprehensive, all-encompassing strategy in order to make it innovative and engaging for our customers,” said Maheshwari.
With a 74.6% market share in terms of individual policies issued, LIC is the largest life insurer with 28.6 crore policyholders.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said, “Both brokerage firms and first-time investors are showing great excitement about this IPO. But we need to wait till the government announces the price band to assure ourselves about the margin of safety and upside potential.” Investment tech unicorn Groww is witnessing an increased query for this IPO. “..we are confident that several first-time investors will enter the market,” said Harsh Jain, COO and Co-founder, Groww.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC Life Insurance Corporation of India
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp