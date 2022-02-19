Jio’s user loss not setback, but good sign, say experts

Rakesh Kumar By

NEW DELHI: Even though Mukesh Ambani-led-Reliance Jio lost a whopping 12.9 million 4G subscribers in December 2021, telecom experts see it as a good sign for the company and not a setback. The analysts believe that following the price hike by telecom companies, churning out of subscribers was bound to happen. But what is good news for Reliance Jio is that it has improved its active user base.

“Huge loss of mobile subscribers by Jio is the result of a combination of factors. It, of course, includes tariff hike but SIM consolidation and cleaning of inactive subscriber base also contributed to the loss. We don’t sense consumers boycotting the services as connectivity is an integral part of their daily needs. Market is moving towards a better subscriber-mix, which is also reflected by improving VLR subscriber percentage for Jio,” said Charu Paliwal, Research Analyst at Counter Research.

ICICI securities said industry-active subscriber base grew 0.4% month-on-month with Bharti Airtel’s net addition at 0.8 million and VIL saw active subscribers decline by 2.1mn. “The positive surprise was Reliance Jio (RJio) with an active subscriber base grew 4.7 million (average 3.6 million in the past six month) to 364million in December 2021, which looks stronger than expected. Total subscribers dipped to 12.9%, while VLR ratio improved to 87.6% (from 83.9% in Nov’21),” said ICICI securities.

RJio’s active subscriber market share improved by 32 bps to 36.4% MoM, while Bharti’s stood at 34.8% (down 7bps MoM) and VIL’s fell 31bps MoM to 22.9%. RJio continues to expand its lead in active subscriber market share.

As per the latest TRAI data, India lost around 12.8 million mobile users in Dec, among them, Reliance Jio lost 12.9 million 4G subscribers and cash-strapped Vodafone Idea lost 1.61 million users. “Jio captured the largest subscriber market share by offering plans at a rock bottom price. While some of its subscribers rely on heavily discounted plans, a certain section uses Jio as a second SIM. We think that these segments must have experienced the maximum disconnection and SIM consolidation, instead of consumers leaving services over quality issues after price hike,” said Charu Paliwal.

Although solace for telecom operators is that mobile number portability (MNP) requests made during December 2021 were considerably higher but not alarming. There were 8.54 million MNP requests in December as compared to 7.33 million in November. “There was an increase of 1.21 million porting requests in December 2021 as compared to Nov ‘21 owing to price-sensitive prepaid consumers shifting to other affordable options such as BSNL,” said Paliwal.

