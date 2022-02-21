STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Low Budget allocation to healthcare: Finance Secretary says it is primarily states' responsibility 

According to the budget proposals for FY23, the government is planning to spend about Rs 83,000 crore on healthcare, the same as it did in FY22, even as the pandemic is still on.

Published: 21st February 2022 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Secretary T V Somanathan. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIBMumbai)

Finance Secretary T V Somanathan. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIBMumbai)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Finance Secretary T V Somanathan on Monday said healthcare is primarily the responsibility of the states, amid suggestions of the budgetary allocation to the sector still being low at 1.3 per cent of GDP.

He said the Centre provides for some "cross-cutting health infrastructure" and also spends on the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which helps people from lower strata of the society to access healthcare.

According to the budget proposals for FY23, the government is planning to spend about Rs 83,000 crore on healthcare, the same as it did in FY22, even as the pandemic is still on.

At a post-Budget interaction of the industry with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, lobby grouping CII President T V Narendran said the spending on healthcare, though higher than in the past, is 1.

3 per cent of GDP, while the expectations are that the government should spend over 3 per cent.

"The figures have to be seen in the context of it being primarily a state government responsibility," Somanathan said.

"Anytime we discuss targets on the percentage of GDP to be spent on various sectors such as health, education, defence, we have to remember that any increases there will require increases in the tax-to-GDP ratio and I request the cooperation of the industry to increase that also," he added.

He said the government's emergency credit-linked guarantee scheme announced following the pandemic has also given a Rs 50,000-crore window for credit supply to the healthcare sector and asked the corporate sector to take full advantage of it.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said healthcare needs a lot more attention not just from the government but also from the private sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
budget T V Somanathan healthcare
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp