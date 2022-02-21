STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex plunges over 600 points in line with Asian peers amid Ukraine tensions

The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 606.30 points or 1.05 per cent lower at 57,226.67 and the NSE Nifty was down by 189 points or 1.09 per cent at 17,087.30 in opening deals.

Published: 21st February 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity gauge Sensex tumbled over 600 points in early session on Monday in line with sell-offs in global equities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in eastern Europe.

The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 606.30 points or 1.05 per cent lower at 57,226.67 and the NSE Nifty was down by 189 points or 1.09 per cent at 17,087.30 in opening deals.

Barring NTPC and PowerGrid, all Sensex shares were trading with moderate to hefty losses.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses witnessed massive sell-offs in their opening deals but regained some lost ground on reports of a likely meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine issue.

Biden has agreed "in principle" to a meeting with Putin as long as that country holds off on what US officials believe is an imminent assault on Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration has been clear that "we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins".

Crude oil benchmark Brent Futures dropped 0.30 per cent to trade at 93.33 per barrel.

Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,529.96 crore in the Indian capital markets on Friday, exchange data showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp