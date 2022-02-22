NSE co-location case: CBI visits Sebi premises; quizzes NSE’s ex-group operating officer for 3 days

Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CBI has grilled Anand Subramanian, former NSE group operating officer and advisor to Chitra Ramkrishna, in Chennai during the past three days. It has also collected certain documents from Sebi’s office in Mumbai as part of its probe into the co-location case, said a source aware of the development.

“Subramanian was questioned for the past three days in Chennai and CBI officials visited the Sebi premises in Mumbai and collected certain documents from there,” said the source. The nature of the documents collected from Sebi could not be ascertained. A CBI official was not immediately available for comment.

The CBI’s probe comes in the wake of Sebi’s February 11 order, which show-caused former NSE MD Ramkrishna and Subramanian, among others, for corporate governance lapses in the appointment of Subramanian and for sharing confidential information about the NSE with an unknown person.

The central police agency had registered an FIR in the co-location case in 2018, accusing Ramkrishna and former NSE chief Ravi Narain, among others, for allegedly granting certain brokers unfair access at its co-location facilities between 2012 and 2014. Unknown Sebi officials were also named in the FIR.

Post Sebi’s order of Feb 11, the income tax authorities and the CBI have conducted probes to ascertain suspected tax evasion ,and alleged corruption and misuse of office respectively by Ramkrishna, Subramanian and Narain, for now.