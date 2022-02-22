STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy raises USD 125 million funding 

With new round of funding, the comprehensive healthcare platform will further invest in customer awareness, hiring, strengthening technology platforms including data science capabilities and more.

Published: 22nd February 2022 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Funding, contribution, donation

Image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy on Tuesday said it has raised USD 125 million in funding from Quadria Capital and Lightrock India along with participation from existing investors including Bessemer Venture Partners and India Life Sciences Fund III.

The other existing investors in the Series C round included Rebright Partners, JAFCO Asia, TEAMFund LP, FinSight Ventures, InnoVen Capital, Stride Ventures, and Alteria Capital.

With the new round of funding, the comprehensive healthcare platform will further invest in customer awareness, hiring, strengthening technology platforms including data science capabilities, clinical research, and product development, MediBuddy said in a statement.

"With the latest round of funding, we will capitalise on strengthening our network of healthcare service providers and our team, while launching new services on the platform.As always, we will continue to be at the forefront of the digital transformation of India's healthcare industry," Satish Kannan, Co-founder, and CEO, MediBuddy stated.

The digital platform is playing a critical role in organising primary healthcare services, improving quality and convenience even as it expands access across India including Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, Tejasvi Ravi, Principal & Healthcare lead, Lightrock India, said.

ALSO READ | Healthcare expenses that offer rebate in income tax

MediBuddy's care-platform provides seamlessly integrated care that is leading the way in increasing uptake of primary healthcare and helping millions of customers stay healthy, he added. MediBuddy provides its users with 24x7 access to specialist doctors via video calls, doorstep medicine delivery, at-home lab tests, mental health support, and other integrated healthcare services; all in one place.

The platform has successfully catered to the healthcare needs of over 3 crore Indians, leveraging its unparalleled pan-India network of 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centers, and 2,500 pharmacies that cover over 96 per cent of PIN codes across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digital Healthcare MediBuddy Funding Investor
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp