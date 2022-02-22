NCR to top in number of home completion: Report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Real estate consultant Anarock estimates that 3.85 lakh housing units are scheduled to be completed across India’s top 7 cities in 2022. NCR (national capital region) may see maximum completions in 2022 — as many as 4.22 lakh units are under various stages of construction here. Of these, approximately 29% (1.24 lakh units) are expected to complete in 2022, while 34% in 2023, 18% in 2024, and 18% after 2024.

After Delhi, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will see maximum construction activity. Anarock estimates that around 4.26 lakh units are under construction in MMR, of which approximately 17% (70,400) will be completed in 2022, 24% in 2023, 20% in 2024, and 39% beyond 2024.

The other two cities that are expected to witness maximum construction activity are Pune and Bengaluru.

Pune has around 2.39 lakh units under construction, of which approx. 31% will complete in 2022. In Bengaluru, approx. 1.92 lakh units are under construction, of which approx. 29% is slated to complete by 2022. Pune and Bengaluru are followed by Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Chennai has the least under-construction stock among the top 7 cities with 48,120 units, of which approx. 36% is slated to complete by 2022, 29% in 2023, 17% in 2024, and 18% beyond 2024. Last year too, Delhi led the housing construction activity and was followed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Chennai has least homes

Chennai has the least under-construction stock among the top 7 cities with 48,120 units, of which 36% is slated to complete by 2022, 29% in 2023, 17% in 2024, and 18% beyond 2024.