STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI cautions public against prepaid payment instruments issued by unauthorised entities 

The RBI urged people to exercise utmost caution while using such application/s, dealing with and before parting with their money to any such unauthorised entity.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

RBI (File Photo)

RBI (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The RBI on Tuesday said Gurugram-registered 'sRide Tech Private Limited' is operating a pre-paid instrument (wallet) through its car-pooling app 'sRide' without obtaining the required permissions, as it cautioned the public against using applications issued by unauthorised entities.

As such, any person dealing with sRide Tech Private Limited, will be doing so at their own risk, the central bank said in a statement.

RBI said sRide Tech Private Limited is operating a semi-closed (non-closed) pre-paid instrument (wallet) through its car-pooling app 'sRide' without obtaining the required authorisation from RBI under the provisions of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

The RBI urged people to exercise utmost caution while using such application/s, dealing with and before parting with their money to any such unauthorised entity. "In their own interest, members of public should verify and satisfy themselves that the application used or the entity they are dealing with is authorised to carry out the activity it performs or assures to perform," it said.

The list of authorised payment system providers and authorised payment system operators are displayed on the RBI website.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Regulators Prepaid payment Public
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp