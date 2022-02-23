Della Leaders Club founder Jimmy Mistry’s journey from Ahmedabad to NYC

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Jimmy Mistry was barely 19-years-old, when he started his business in 1991. Since then, there has been no looking back for this first generation award-winning serial entrepreneur. From being one of the top designers of India to being featured at Times Square’s NYC Billboard, Mistry has been an inspiration for innumerable aspiring entrepreneurs from his birthplace Ahmedabad and beyond.

Humble beginnings

Born in a simple Parsi family, the first leg of his journey started at his hometown of Ahmedabad. Values of ordinary living had instilled the extraordinariness in him which comes out at the first impression. He spent the first nine years of his life at Elite Apartment, Shahi Bagh Ahmedabad. He was raised by a strong mother, and they moved cities and many houses as his father had a transferable job. Success is always disguised in challenges, and Ahmedabad introduced him to that daily grind of life. That’s the reason why he has a special attachment to the city.

Della Group

Mistry is the Chairman & MD of Della Group. DLC, Della Leaders Club is a global community of entrepreneurs, professionals and young leaders launched across seven countries and 15 chapter cities. Within a short span of 18 months, DLC has managed to gather and sign-up some of the most eminent men and women across the world. Today, it stands tall with over 2300++ Members from across 56 countries.

Inspired by JRD Tata, Mistry states, “Whatever businesses we are into must improve the lives of as many people as possible. No success or achievement in material terms is worthwhile unless and until it serves the needs of the community and its country and is achieved by fair and honest means.”

A pioneer of many firsts, Mistry never let the discouraging scoffs of competition or recession get in the way of him successfully setting new standards in design, architecture, and development. Over the years, he has designed for some of India’s corporate giants and forayed into real estate with Della Villas and then experiential hospitality with Della Resorts and Adventure Park.

November 26, 2008 brought seismic changes in business and society. Following the tragic Mumbai terror attacks, Mistry set up D.A.T.A (Della Adventure Training Academy) --as a tribute to every innocent life lost. This organization is directed towards inspiring the civilians to serve their country and provides them with the best counter terrorism and survival training available. No other institution provides counter terrorism training to civilians in India yet.

Della Leaders Club (DLC)

DLC Ahmedabad Chapter has been successfully launched on 16th March 2022. This platform offers a 360 degree support system for transformative leaders.

DLC’s vision is to act as a catalyst to transform people from 'a life of success to a life of significance'. Headquartered in New York, DLC was launched on 12th June 2021 at the hands of Union Minister Nitin Gadkarii and Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray. Since its launch, DLC has been covered by global media houses in more than 300 articles. Forbes New York, Bloomberg, Medium, Thrive Global, The Economic Times, Yahoo Finance USA, Times of India, India Unicorn (Announced DLC has India’s upcoming Unicorn), Business World, News Nation USA etc.

About DLC Intellect Pop-Up

This event was a creative melting pot of knowledge, intellect and lifestyle. A fun-filled evening with inspiring conversations, impact stories, workshops, art, and entertainment.

A monthly celebration driven by passion unlike any other in the country providing access to an intimate community of like-minded leaders designed to foster Global connections that last for a lifetime.

Expansion plan



DLC aims to expand operations to 20 more-chapter cities in the USA. In the next 5 years. 120 committee members, 7-8 full time staff, and a small studio in each of the 20 chapter cities.