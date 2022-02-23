STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Domestic institutional buying softens shock of Ukraine crisis for markets

Frontline indices Nifty and Sensex gyrated wildly amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, recovering from intraday lows in the closing hours of trade on domestic institutional (DII) buying.

Published: 23rd February 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

People watch the stock market index on a display screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Frontline indices Nifty and Sensex gyrated wildly amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, recovering from intraday lows in the closing hours of trade on domestic institutional (DII) buying. However, uncertainty persists with fear gauge India Vix having posted its highest closing in a year at 26.66 – a reading above 20 reflects a high degree of uncertainty. 

The broader Nifty swung 305 points between high and low Tuesday before closing down 0.7% at 17092.2. The Sensex oscillated 1111 points before ending 0.7% lower at 57300.68.  The recovery was in line with European indices on hopes that Russia would desist from a full-fledged attack on Ukraine. 

Gold hit a 13-month high of Rs 50,547 per 10 gm intraday on safe-haven buying even as crude oil topped a seven-year high of $96.29. DIIs purchased a provisional Rs 4,109 crore of shares helping the indices to recover from their day lows in the last hour and a half of trade.

However, FIIs continued on their selling spree, offloading shares worth a provisional Rs 3,245 crore. “The Nifty has taken support around its 200-day simple moving average of 16876, and now must cross 17300 for the uptrend to resume,” said Rohit Srivastava, founder, IndiaCharts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia-Ukraine tensions domestic institutional Nifty Sensex
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp