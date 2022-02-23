Domestic institutional buying softens shock of Ukraine crisis for markets

Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Frontline indices Nifty and Sensex gyrated wildly amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, recovering from intraday lows in the closing hours of trade on domestic institutional (DII) buying. However, uncertainty persists with fear gauge India Vix having posted its highest closing in a year at 26.66 – a reading above 20 reflects a high degree of uncertainty.

The broader Nifty swung 305 points between high and low Tuesday before closing down 0.7% at 17092.2. The Sensex oscillated 1111 points before ending 0.7% lower at 57300.68. The recovery was in line with European indices on hopes that Russia would desist from a full-fledged attack on Ukraine.

Gold hit a 13-month high of Rs 50,547 per 10 gm intraday on safe-haven buying even as crude oil topped a seven-year high of $96.29. DIIs purchased a provisional Rs 4,109 crore of shares helping the indices to recover from their day lows in the last hour and a half of trade.

However, FIIs continued on their selling spree, offloading shares worth a provisional Rs 3,245 crore. “The Nifty has taken support around its 200-day simple moving average of 16876, and now must cross 17300 for the uptrend to resume,” said Rohit Srivastava, founder, IndiaCharts.