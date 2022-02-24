STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Markets tank three per cent amid Ukraine tensions as Putin announces military operations

Published: 24th February 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (File Photo | PTI)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Nifty and Sensex opened down over 3% each , taking cues from their Asian peers , which tanked on reports of Russia planning a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine , stoking fears of a full fledged war .

All 50 Nifty stocks were trading in the red at the time of writing .

Tata Motors , Bharti Airtel , Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and Tata Steel led the losses on Nifty , down between 3.4% and 4.16% .

Fear gauge India Vix jumped 23% at 30.14 which reflects the uncertainty in the market .

Gold active contracts gained Rs 821 to trade at Rs 51200 per 10 GM while crude oil on MCX traded up 4% at Rs 7153 per barrel.

Tracking developments in eastern Europe, the BSE Sensex plunged 1,461.35 or 2.55 per cent to 55,770.71; and the Nifty tanked 430.10 points or 2.52 per cent to 16,633.15.

All Sensex constituents were trading with hefty losses, with Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and and SBI suffering the most – dropping as much as 8 per cent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of starting a military operation in Ukraine sent world markets into a tizzy with shares in Asia plunging into deep red.

Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Brent crude oil surged to USD 100 a barrel for the first time in 8 years tracking the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 3,417.16 crore in the Indian capital markets on Wednesday, exchange data showed.

(With PTI Inputs)

