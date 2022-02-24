STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rs 18,000 crore recovered from fugitive tycoons Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi: Centre

The Centre also informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that 4,700 cases are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate as on date, and only 313 people have been arrested.

Published: 24th February 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Economic offenders Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya,and Mehul Choksi caused huge loss to the public exchequer and banks

Economic offenders Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya,and Mehul Choksi caused huge loss to the public exchequer and banks. (File photo| AP and PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that Rs 18,000 crore have been returned to the banks in the case of fugitive business tycoons - Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

While Mallya, the liquor baron and promoter of defunct Kingfisher Airline, who owes over Rs 9,000 crore to a consortium of banks in principal and interest left India in March 2016, diamond merchant Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who are wanted in India for their alleged role in one of India’s largest bank fraud, totalling some Rs 14,000 crore, had left India in early 2018

The Centre also informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that 4,700 cases are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as on date, and only 313 people have been arrested for the alleged offences since the enactment of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2002.

The total amount covered by interim orders of no coercive action passed by the courts in such matters is around Rs 67,000 crore, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

The apex court is dealing with a batch of petitions concerning the interpretation of certain provisions of the PMLA. Some of the petitioners had argued that there cannot be "mechanical lodging" of an enforcement case information report (ECIR) as the PMLA requires that there must be some indication of the act of money laundering and projecting the proceeds of crime as untainted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Vijay Mallya Nirav Modi Mehul Choksi Fugitive billioanires
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp