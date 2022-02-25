Baba tales: CBI arrests former NSE Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MUMBAI: A CBI team from Delhi has arrested the former Group Operating Officer (GOO) of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian in the wee hours of Friday. He was arrested after CBI expanded its probe into a co-location scam said to run into thousands of crores by some experts.

Anand Subramanian is the man at the centre of the Himalayan Baba revelations by ex-NSE CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna. He had been parachuted into the plum posting out of nowhere by Chitra.

The Chennai-based ex-GOO was one of the persons, along with Chitra and Ravi Narain, who had been showcaused by the SEBI in its order dated February 11 for a series of corporate governance lapses between 2013-2016.

The CBI began its probe into the corporate governance lapses as an extension of its investigation into the NSE's colocation scam in which Chitra and Narain’s roles are being probed. Narain was Chitra’s predecessor.

The matter pertains to alleged unfair access to certain brokers at the colocation facility of the exchange during 2012-14.

Last week, the income tax department conducted searches at the Mumbai residence of Chitra. The I-T officials carried out similar searches at the Chennai residence of Subramanian.

The CBI team had also interrogated the former GOO for three days in Chennai and recorded Subramanian's statements.

The CBI team who conducted a check at the NSE office in Mumbai recovered digital documents, said sources.

The CBI also had retrieved an e-mail id which was allegedly used by Chitra to send ‘classified’ information to Subramanian.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has already charged Chitra Ramkrishna and others with alleged governance lapses in the appointment of Subramanian as the chief strategic advisor and his re-designation as group operating officer and advisor to MD.

Sebi had levied a fine of Rs 3 crore on Chitra, Rs 2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian, former NSE MD and CEO Ravi Narain, and Rs 6 lakh on VR Narasimhan, who was the chief regulatory officer and compliance officer.

Former NSE chairman Ashok Chawla was among those who believed that Subramanian was the Himalayan Baba who reportedly influenced Chitra Ramkrishna and made big decisions when it came to the running of the NSE from 2013-16, the years when the latter was at the helm.

A vice-president with a Balmer and Lawrie subsidiary Transafe Services Limited before his NSE appointment, Subramanian saw his salary hiked from Rs 15 lakh a year to Rs 1.68 crore a year at the time of his joining as a consulting advisor to Chitra.

In the next two years that salary further shot up to Rs 4.21 crore a year.

His wife, who was with NSE at the Chennai office, also saw her salary shoot up from Rs 60 lakh a year to Rs 1.15 crore a year by 2016.

The CBI is probing corruption and misuse of office by all those showcaused by SEBI in its order.

