STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BharatPe audit an eyewash: Madhuri Jain

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence on Oct 21, 2021, had conducted a search operation at BharatPe’s head office.

Published: 25th February 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational.(Photo | bharatpe.com)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain, who was recently terminated from BharatPe, called the ongoing governance review an “eyewash and means to an end”. After her termination, in a series of tweets, Jain asked why the board is silent about GST?

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on Oct 21, 2021, had conducted a search operation at BharatPe’s head office. She said A&M (Alvarez and Marsal) never presented a single document to her when she was called in for investigation. “They did not present me any proofs... Where is the concept of natural justice? I have learned of allegations from the media. A&M has not till date been able to explain how their report leaked,” she tweeted.

The governance review is substantiating allegations against Ashneer Grover and Jain, who was controller of finance at BharatPe, and was terminated over misappropriation of funds. Attacking former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar, who is also the chairman of BharatPe board, Jain wrote on twitter, “Mr Rajnish Kumar - what’s the governance review process under your chairmanship where everything is leaked?

Board minutes, appointments of 3rd parties, A&M report, termination letters, arbitrations? I never heard of so many leaks in your whole tenure at SBI. What’s broken?” She also said that the whole thing is a conspiracy. Both Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain have been raising questions over the board’s appointment of a committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashneer Grover Madhuri Jain Bharatpe
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp