BharatPe audit an eyewash: Madhuri Jain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain, who was recently terminated from BharatPe, called the ongoing governance review an “eyewash and means to an end”. After her termination, in a series of tweets, Jain asked why the board is silent about GST?

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on Oct 21, 2021, had conducted a search operation at BharatPe’s head office. She said A&M (Alvarez and Marsal) never presented a single document to her when she was called in for investigation. “They did not present me any proofs... Where is the concept of natural justice? I have learned of allegations from the media. A&M has not till date been able to explain how their report leaked,” she tweeted.

The governance review is substantiating allegations against Ashneer Grover and Jain, who was controller of finance at BharatPe, and was terminated over misappropriation of funds. Attacking former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar, who is also the chairman of BharatPe board, Jain wrote on twitter, “Mr Rajnish Kumar - what’s the governance review process under your chairmanship where everything is leaked?

Board minutes, appointments of 3rd parties, A&M report, termination letters, arbitrations? I never heard of so many leaks in your whole tenure at SBI. What’s broken?” She also said that the whole thing is a conspiracy. Both Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain have been raising questions over the board’s appointment of a committee.